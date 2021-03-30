Iker Serrano will leave Bidasoa at the end of the season

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

The captain of the Bidasoa-Irun, Iker Serrano, has announced this Tuesday that he will not renew with the club and will leave the entity at the end of the season.

Iker Serrano has announced his decision in a press conference, in which he pointed out that they have been five “very intense” years and that “his cycle has come to an end”, after which he thanked the fans that “from the first game in Artaleku until today “has given him” support and encouragement “.

He has been accompanied by the current president of the Bidasoa Sports Club, Gurutz Aginagalde, and by former presidents Javier Sesma and José Ángel Sodupe, in addition to first-team players and the coach, Jacobo Cuétara.

Gurutz Aginagalde has commented that he hopes that Iker Serrano can be given a farewell in Artaleku “as he deserves” and has trusted that it will be together with the fans. “He has had, has and will have the club’s doors open yesterday, today and tomorrow,” he added.

Iker Serrano made his debut with the Bidasotarra first team under the command of Aitor Etxaburu when he was part of the ITE Hondarribia subsidiary in the 2002/2003 season.

Until returning to Irún in the summer of 2016, he passed through Amenabar Zarautz, Focusa Huesca, BM Ciudad de Almería, Juventud Deportiva Arrate, Tremblay, Puerto Sagunto and Mulhouse.

In 129 games to date, Iker Serrano has scored 291 goals for Bidasoa-Irun in the league competition. In Europe, he has played 12 games in the Champions League (18 goals) and three games in the European League (4 goals).

In the Copa del Rey he has played 14 games (47 goals) and four in the ASOBAL Cup (10 goals).