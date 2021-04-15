Iker Jiménez reveals what Fernando Simón has answered him (and he is not very happy)

Iker Jiménez and Fernando Simón (Photo: YOUTUBE / GETTY)

Iker Jiménez does not take prisoners. The presenter of Cuarto Milenio and Horizonte has explained in an interview with Zenda what Fernando Simón has responded to after asking for an interview up to eight times.

The journalist explained that the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies had answered “but it couldn’t”. Jiménez has indicated that it seems “curious” that he does not want to go to Horizonte, the special program about the Covid that Telecinco broadcast in a pandemic and that is now broadcast by Cuatro, when it is the most watched television space in that area.

“I am asking a public official, not just any guest, that in the greatest pandemic in our history come to the program that has had the most audience in this, because maybe it will clear my doubts. Of course I am not going to do a massage, because I have lost people in this pandemic ”, he explained.

Jiménez has pointed out that it is “impressive how there are people who fold, kneel and eat it” and that veteran journalists have told him that he was new to this because of his insistence.

Regarding the role that he himself has played in the pandemic, the journalist has affirmed that he has been beaten by all the political spectra: “I had to call conservative media because they lied about me, and I have had people from the ultra-left who they considered me to be little less than an agitator who went against their government ”.

He has also pointed out that he has been called “Nazi” and “Mason” in the press: “I have been called by all intellectuals, who then see their journeys and realize the poverty it is to be in life to follow a behavior or what let the party say ”.

