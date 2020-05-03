© elEconomista.es

In the face of attacks by detractors of the presenter of Cuarto Milenio and his team due to the coverage of the coronavirus crisis with bio-health experts and other disciplines, journalist Íker Jiménez increasingly emphasizes that digital media do not put their mouth statements that do not come out of it, and urges to cite the sources and inform themselves.

In the last chapter of Milenio Live, Íker Jiménez and Carmen Porter made a point to the theme of the origin of the coronavirus and wanted to make clear how disinformation can affect someone’s prestige.

Citing the information in a newspaper about a possible manifestation of Kawasaki disease in a minor, coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, Jiménez pointed out that “I want to be very scrupulous with this, why am I so scrupulous? Because I am up to my hat that they talk that I say it myself, and that they do it for different interests, to discredit me, “said the Basque presenter, referring to the number of media that attribute statements that are not theirs:” They say that if I talk about … No, no. The press and a scientific magazine talk about “, he clarified.

“All this is manipulated”

Iker Jiménez has complained that “all this is manipulated”: “They say ‘Íker warns of’ and no, Íker does not warn anything. Is what the sources are saying. Are we saying that it is a case of coronavirus? No, not even the doctors know it, but we have to count it, we cannot look the other way, “he said on Milenio Live.

“Information and consultation of sources”

To settle the issue of non-attribution of sources and manipulation of headlines and statements, the journalist has asked his audience to “have the information, to consult the sources.”