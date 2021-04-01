Iker Casillas, visiting Porto

03/31/2021

On at 20:23 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper and the Spanish team, Iker Casillas, this morning visited his former teammates at FC Porto, where he played his last stage as a footballer. The Madrid native came to the Olival Training Center to greet the team and the members of the coaching staff.

Engaged today by its recent break with journalist Sara Carbonero, the former goalkeeper has returned to visit Porto, where his last official engagement was in April 2019, in a tie to two against Río Ave FC on matchday 31 of the Liga NOS. The club thanked him for the gesture on his Twitter account: “Those visitors that make us smile. Welcome home, Saint Iker”.

Those visits that make us laugh 🤩

Bem-come home, San Iker 💙 # FCPorto #IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/t9pxfn7feJ – FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 31, 2021

The goalkeeper was in the ranks of the Portuguese club between 2015 and 2020 before his retirement as a professional. In mid-2019 he suffered a heart attack during a training session and never again played with the Portuguese.

Legend of European football and Real Madrid

The legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper has conquered it all at the club and national level. His record is flawless: three Champions League, five Leagues, two King’s Cups, two Euro Cups and one World Cup. His career has left 881 official matches, in which he has conceded less than a goal per game (867) and where he has left his goal unbeaten 38.4% of the time.

His career is framed in two clubs: Real Madrid, where he spent more than 15 years in the first team, and Porto, where he closed his stage as a professional footballer. The one in Móstoles is also of the players who have worn the elastic of the Spanish team the most times with 167 caps.