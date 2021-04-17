Iker Casillas uploads a photo and puzzles Twitter: “What a colossal mix”

Twitter users have not given credit to the image they published at the same time on their social networks Iker Casillas, David Summers, Chema Alonso and Christian Gálvez. The four have shared a table in a restaurant, a meal that they wanted to immortalize with a photography, but that has caused confusion in the networks: what are they known about?

“What a strange photo, an exporter, a hacker, a singer and a Leonardo da Vinci expert. What a colossal mix, “said a surprised Twitter user.

“Share table and tablecloth with these great guys“The ex-footballer wrote on the social network, while the presenter Christian Gálvez described the meeting as follows on his Twitter profile, and with the same photograph:” Nice meetings with beautiful people. “

The Men G singer, meanwhile, has highlighted the “delicious food and long sitting with my friends “, and the cybersecurity expert Chema Alonso has assured that”in the end David Summers paid“.

The meeting between the four did not leave the users of the social network indifferent, who criticized the fact that none of them wore the mask despite being inside a restaurant, while others they threw in humor when describing this reunion.

“What a panorama. Christian Gálvez talking about Da Vinci; the such Chema, of computer viruses; Casillas, being a victim of pyramid scams and Summers, why not be friends and be united … “, has joked a tweeter.

“Masks are for the poor. The movie“, another user has ironized when criticizing that no one was complying with the sanitary protocols.

“The new Marvel“or” When you give random in team selection “, have been some of the humorous comments with this meeting that has unleashed its followers on Twitter.