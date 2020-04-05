The coronavirus has stopped all sport and some, like the NBA, are beginning to consider the possibility that the Leagues will not resume. It is still unknown when the confinement will end and if as soon as people are allowed to go out, it will be with restrictions. The League and the RFEF are waiting for Spain to get out of this sad situation caused by the coronavirus to balance the calendar. Meanwhile, Iker Casillas has given his particular version for football to return when all this is over.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper proposes that the competition take place in a calendar year, as happens in tennis, F1 or MotoGP, and the finals of the Copa del Rey, Champions and Europa League are played in December. That is how clearly Casillas has been shown on his Twitter account, although this proposal would mean that the following season would be delayed until January.

«How do you solve the dates of European football? Do you cancel season? Do you take the competition to a calendar year? That is to say, if everything goes well again in 3-4 months, play the remainder and put the cup and Champions League and Europa League finals in December. The next World Cup is in November 2022. Adjustments », ensures the Móstoles.

The priority of the League and the RFEF is to end the season, although they have already announced that competitions will not resume until the government gives its go-ahead. Each country is a world, each one goes through a different phase of the coronavirus because some have come later than others. This complicates European competitions, which is why UEFA announced this week that they were postponing the Champions League “until further notice” and delaying the start of the next campaign.

Thebes disagrees

The president of the League, Javier Tebas, has reacted to the proposal of the former Madrid player and current Porto goalkeeper. Tebas has quoted Iker Casillas’ tweet and assures that delaying the end of the season and starting with a calendar year would mean a significant loss of money. The mandatary He did not welcome this idea and emphasized that “new dates have already been indicated.”

“New dates have already been indicated that will allow us to finish the season. Delaying the end and starting with a calendar year means losing a season, What would happen to the tv contracts, of the players, signed for several seasons, which represent billions of €? », Says Javier Tebas on his Twitter account.