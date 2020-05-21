Iker Casillas begins to consider a future that is not being president of the Spanish Football Federation. The goalkeeper, who has not officially retired from football, has made several movements in recent times that show that occupying the seat of Luis Rubiales is not a priority.

The former captain of Real Madrid, in full quarantine, has announced two steps that completely distance him from his intention to lead the RFEF. The player announced his transfer to the World Tourism Organization as ambassador of Sustainable Tourism In addition, it was reported that it has invested in the start-up Idoven, whose objective is to remotely detect heart problems among athletes.

These two announcements, together with that has not moved anything for his candidacy during confinement, they doubt that Casillas has a real interest in taking over the presidency of the Federation. The doorman, in addition to his new occupations, He also works as an ambassador in the League and it is difficult for him to find the time to reconcile everything.

On the other hand, the player has seen how the driver of his candidacy, his former partner David Aganzo, has stained the name of the Spanish Football Association on a bribery charge. Casillas has observed with some suspicion the turbulence experienced in the organization in recent weeks and how a close friend like Fernando Morientes, who also wanted the position of president, has suffered it of the soccer union.

If the situation was already complicated for Iker, we will see if the temporary peace experienced by the Federation and the League translates into a withdrawal of the support of the second to Casillas. In the best case, the goalkeeper would have the support of the AFE if Aganzo survives the future motion of censure and that would be 13 votes out of 140 of the RFEF Assembly.

A current president has never lost a reelection in the Football Federation and it seems that Iker does not see it possible to perform a miracle off the pitch. His latest movements reveal that perhaps when the electoral process in the RFEF restarts there is one less candidate in contention. From June 8, surely, we will have the definitive answer from the goalkeeper.