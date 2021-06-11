Iker Casillas on the Real Madrid bench? He answers himself

Real Madrid will live a new era with Carlo Ancelotti in the technical direction in the next season in La Liga in Spain, his second stage as coach of the merengues, trying to replicate the success achieved in his first term, where he took a Copa del Rey, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

With a new project to start, the Spanish press was excited about the possibility of having the former goalkeeper of the meringues, Iker Casillas, as part of Carleto’s coaching staff, although for the former player, this would be a long way from happening, since it still you don’t feel ready to take on this challenge.

Also read: Tigers: Perla Mont shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a swimsuit

“I don’t stick with the coach issue. Right now, I assure you that no, “replied the former goalkeeper, when asked if he would like to be an assistant to the Italian coach, to whose question he has clearly answered:” No, no, no, no. Zero”.

Previously, he recalled that Ancelotti, in his first year at Real Madrid, had Zinedine Zidane and later with Fernando Hierro, so “it would be normal to take someone from the house”, among whom he has mentioned Álvaro.

In this regard, Íker Casillas has referred to Ancelotti as “an intelligent man, who is going to know how to surround himself well with people from the club to be able to do a great job in the first team”.

Regarding his signing to return as Real Madrid coach, Casillas highlighted the fact that Ancelotti “knows the club”, after spending two years in which he achieved “the long-awaited tenth for Real Madrid, breaking with that distaste”.

For this reason, he considers that the decision to sign the Italian coach is “totally correct”, since “he knows the house and is much loved by the board and the players.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Mario Pineida, the reinforcement that The Machine is looking for for the 2021 Opening

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content