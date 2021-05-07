Iker Casillas issues a statement after rumors of infidelity and his return to the hospital

Iker Casillas has issued a official statement after an alleged relationship that he would have had with a young woman since 2019, when he was still married to Sara Carbonero, in the year in which she was operated on for a malignant ovarian tumor became public.

“I am tired of seeing different people make up stories related to me, so I have made the decision that my lawyers initiate the corresponding lawsuits“, it states.

In addition, he wanted to clarify that the news that was published in the media that he had had another heart-related health problem was false.

“Various news has spread news of my state of health, suggesting that I had suffered a relapse on the disease that I overcame, when it was a simple allergy attack“, has declared.

The former soccer player has threatened to sue those who disseminate this information that “should demonstrate in the Courts of Justice“.

He has assured that he and his family are suffering “a permanent harassment“since they announced their separation, causing them” irreparable damage. “