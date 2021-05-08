Iker Casillas explodes before “media harassment” and denies a new scare in his heart

Boxes issued a statement on Friday afternoon before the “Media harassment” to which he is being subjected and announced that he will take legal action against the media that are publishing “False information”. The legend of Real Madrid and the Spanish team also confirmed that his alleged last relapse was due to an allergy attack.

In recent days several magazines published that Boxes He would have suffered a heart problem for which he ended up in the emergency room. This was the final straw for the goalkeeper, who denied this fact and also confirmed that he will demand that all the media publish false information against him or his family.