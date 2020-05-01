“data-reactid =” 24 “>” And so, without realizing it, one year. I am not one of those who look at the path traveled. I don’t usually brag about things that have turned out well but this time I feel happy that I have overcome a major obstacle in my life. It has been honestly exciting. It has had horror, drama, and certain doses of science fiction. And of course, humor! “Wrote the current Porto goalkeeper on his Instagram account.

"A year ago, let's say I was born. Thanks to my family and all who made it possible, without them I would not be here today. Shall we tell my story? ", He published shortly after to announce the broadcast of a documentary on Movistar + that will narrate the ins and outs of his 'rebirth'.

"Playing again is going to be difficult … A month ago I did a stress test and it went well. I had an appointment with the doctor in April, but it could not be, "the doorman explained in an Instagram live on the effects of the coronavirus crisis on his revision schedule.

At another point in the conversation he had two weeks ago with former soccer player and coach Míchel González, Iker stressed that his candidacy to preside over the Royal Spanish Football Federation was going ahead, although evidently now it was not a priority issue. “I want to run for the presidency of the Federation, but the important thing now is to end the pandemic,” he said.