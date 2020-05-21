“data-reactid =” 23 “> The footballer Iker Casillas celebrates this May 20 no less than 39 years of life, a figure that he himself has admitted on social networks that infuses him with enormous” respect “and, at the At the same time, a certain serenity and optimism in the face of the challenges that the future will set for him, in which he will be very well accompanied by his wife, the journalist Sara Carbonero, and the two children that the marriage has, young Martín and Lucas.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Today I have to turn 39, 31 years older than then. It is easy to write but it gives a lot of respect! “, The still Porto player has admitted in the message he has shared with his fans, before revealing one of his birthday” traditions “that remains alien to the passage of time.” My mother He will call me, as is traditional, at 14:45 sharp. Mothers are like that, “he revealed with satisfaction.

The legendary athlete has also confessed that throughout the last year he has been feeling that the anniversary of his birth – or “rebirth”, as he himself called it at the beginning of the month – has definitely changed its date, “moving” to the The first day of May when, in 2019, he suffered a myocardial infarction from which he is still recovering and that, obviously, has sown many doubts about the possibility that he can resume his sports career. “If I tell you the truth, it seems that my anniversary changed its date more than a year ago. At least May is still my particular month,” he asserted.