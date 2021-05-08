Iker Casillas breaks the silence about his divorce and illness; report harassment

The former Spanish international goalkeeper Iker Casillas denounced this Friday, through a statement, the “permanent” media harassment to which he and his family are being subjected and denied that he suffered a relapse on the myocardial infarction that took him off the grounds game on May 1, 2019.

Casillas, faced with the “media harassment” suffered as a result of his break with his ex-partner Sara Carbonero on March 12, indicated that it was a “friendly” separation process and asked for respect for his family.

“The media harassment to which both my family and I personally are being subjected is causing us irreparable damage. I would like to emphasize that our separation was amicable and in the statement that my wife and I issued, we ask for respect for her, for my children and for me. Unfortunately, it is not taking place, which is reflected in permanent harassment, “he said.

The Real Madrid and Porto exporter announced that he will take legal action against those who have disseminated “totally false” information.

Regarding the information that pointed to a relapse of his disease, he said: “Various magazines have published news of my state of health, suggesting that I had suffered a relapse of the disease that I overcame, when it was a simple allergy attack.”

And he concluded: “Finally, I ask respect for this sector in which I have never participated either personally or professionally.”

