Iker Casillas has boasted of a grandmother and has remembered some of her phrases to make people aware of the importance of taking precautions against the coronavirus pandemic that it has taken the lives of more than 18,000 people in Spain alone. Especially attacked have been the oldest, men and women whose risk of death from Covid-19 is much higher when they overcome the 80-year-old barrier.

The former goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Porto and the Spanish National Team knows that it is vital to respect the warnings of the health authorities to protect those most fragile in the face of the pandemic and that is why he wanted to appeal to the population with a curious publication: “For them. For us. For all “, she has expressed along with a photograph of her grandmother Nica.

But the fun comes from the hashtags that Móstoles’ has used to accompany his message and that give some details of the childhood he has lived with her. Mainly those referring to food stand out, one of the cliches par excellence of all grandmothers. That “you are very thin“that Casillas has published is world-famous, but he wanted to show his grandmother’s remedy to combat it:”Sandwich with salami “and” homemade donuts“good sources of food.

Finally, Iker wanted to highlight Nica’s generosity and the way in which she gave him money to buy some trinket: “Take a knob to buy you something“he wrote. His followers have left thousands of comments praising his message and helping to raise awareness about their care. Thus, messages such as” grandparents should be eternal “or” it is time to protect them as they did with us and give them back a small part of everything they did for us. “