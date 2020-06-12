Social networks are often used by large companies to notice small flaws that can go completely unnoticed and even more so if they are less misspellings. That was what happened to Ikea a while ago.. In this link we tell you how the Swedish furniture multinational, which has stores throughout Europe and a large presence in Spain, had had to change one of its signs at its establishment in Asturias because it referred to the sale of a “rack store” ( thus written, with “X”), and a tweeter alerted of the change. But it is not the only one they have had to face.

Several were the Internet users who in recent months insisted on the need for this firm to begin to emphasize the “you” that they put on their posters, especially those in the car parks of their shopping centers. “You make my eyes hurt without the accent on the u”, A Twitter user told a person in charge of communication. Far from taking it badly from a company official, they answered with a song by Pablo Alborán (“and you and you and only you”), affirming that they were going to take into account what happened, asking for forgiveness and assuring that they were going to fix it. (Here you can read the new Ikea strategy so that you spend more).

Months later they succeeded. They did not forget their promise and replied with a tweet that you can see below these lines and in which a company worker climbed a ladder with a tilde that placed effectively above the letter “u” of that “you” that was without a tick. And, how could it be otherwise, from the company they continued with the joke with songs by Pablo Alborán. “It is not going to be that I love you and you go away again, it is not going to be that I fall even more in love with you. It is not going to be that I am wrong and I lose you again, it is not going to be that you fall again”, They remembered paraphrasing another mythical song from Malaga.

The truth is that in the end everything was in an anecdote very well saved by another part in the company’s social networks, the communication channels increasingly used by companies to respond to complaints from their clients regarding their operation and to which they respond both privately and in public.