Ikea takes care of your home as it takes care of the Planet

Companies, citizen movements, scientists … we all see that taking care of the planet and stopping climate change is, now, an imperative. IKEA wants to facilitate the most sustainable choices and for this reason, in addition to offering increasingly intelligent products, it wants to inspire its customers, suppliers and collaborators to generate a movement in favor of conscious and respectful consumption with the Earth.

For its part, the Swedish company has begun to take steps such as slight changes in designs that make it easier to reduce waste, use renewable or recycled materials, offer healthier food and minimize the needs for resources such as energy. or water.

IKEA is committed to helping 1 billion people live better while respecting the limits of the planet. Its goal is that by 2030 100% of its products are manufactured with recycled or renewable materials, as well as reducing the company’s total footprint by 70% on average per product.

In fact, IKEA already offers more than 3,700 sustainable solutions that help reduce the environmental footprint.

Here are some of them: