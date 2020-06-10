Some people love to go to Ikea, get lost in those gigantic surfaces and spend the whole day there. But there are those who need to buy a piece of furniture but either cannot or do not want to expose themselves to what it means to be inside a store of the well-known chain in the current crisis of Coronavirus. If that’s your situation, you can always use Ikea Place.

Ikea Place app

What is Ikea Place? It is an application that enables 3D models of the Swedish giant’s products to be displayed on a smartphone screen. How does this from AR applied to Ikea work? Well, more or less like Tony Stark’s house in the Iron Man movies, but more in a version for everyone: go to the place of the house you want to furnish, point the mobile at the empty space and thanks to AR you will see on the screen of your mobile how the Melodi lamp is, the Lack table or the Poäng chair.

You can also zoom to a table and see what the Förnuft cutlery looks like on it. The virtual furniture that appears on the mobile screen is scaled as close as possible to the dimension of its real size, and also maintains the color and material to give us the most accurate image possible.

After installing the app, opening it will also open the mobile camera as we see. Now just start looking for the object or furniture we want to see, from what a sofa would look like to an office chair, a wastebasket or a wall shelf. The app gives us a choice of a huge catalog of thousands of pieces including furniture and objects, and it also allows us to take a photo of an item that we like and check if Ikea has it in its catalog, or if it has something similar in appearance.

And gives you advice

In case its extremely useful AR function was not enough, Ikea Place also has a function for the use of Artificial Intelligence on the most current mobiles that also gives you advice and guides. Using AI learning, the app cCombine data with context you are observing – putting a bed in a room, an armchair in the living room, a closet in the kitchen – and the way where we would like it to stay. With all this, Ikea Place gives you suggestions and helps to solve any problem that the new furniture you want to place causes.

And also, the scanner of the app has been updated so that, when pointing the mobile camera at a piece of furniture that we have seen in the office, a friend’s house, a waiting room or in the middle of a showcase, it tells you if you belong to Ikea and what model exactly it is.

Ikea Place is already available to download from the Google Play Store, but beware, when using recent ARCore technology we must have a compatible smartphone. In this link to the official website you have the huge list of compatible Android and iOS devices.

Download Ikea Place Android

Download Ikea Place iOS