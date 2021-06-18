IKEA includes furniture salvaged from the garbage in its catalog

The overwhelming success that IKEA has had is due, among other things, to the fact that it has made the world of decoration accessible to all types of pockets. The low cost of its articles makes many customers have no problem disposing of them when they break to buy new ones.

However, the Swedish brand wants to banish this “throwaway” mentality and has taken a new action aimed at enhance your image as a sustainable company: recycle furniture from trash.

The TRY agency in Oslo is behind this new campaign that IKEA has launched in Norway. According to them, in this country no less than three million pieces of furniture are thrown away every year every year.

What they have done is gather IKEA items that had been thrown in different places of Norway, including streets, beaches and landfills. Many of them were not at all useless: with a little restoration, they were perfect.

The recovered items have thus become a collection that the brand has included in its catalog together with the details of how they have been restored and the customers they can buy them at a discounted price.

This idea is in line with the company of promote a green mindset and breathe new life into furniture and accessories. In keeping with this purpose, IKEA has also started buying customers back their second-hand furniture and offering free spare parts they may need to extend the life of their products: a great example of responsible attitudes to which all companies should join.

Campaign image

Campaign image

Campaign image

You may also like: