IKEA generates debate on the networks because of a brush: was it necessary to include the instructions for use? | Life

IKEA has seen the need to include an instruction manual, with drawings included, so that we know how to install a toilet brush.

IKEA is possibly one of those places where you go and sometimes you don’t know why, but in the end you end up spending a whole day, browsing its labyrinthine corridors, and even if you don’t want to buy anything, you leave with a couple of bags of utensils of all kinds that in the end have convinced you to use, even if they were unnecessary.

IKEA sells millions of products a day, and the Swedish company is characterized by including an instruction manual for each of its products, in an effort to ensure that the consumer himself ends up installing them at home.

We found very sophisticated instruction manuals for furniture that even an engineer would not be able to build, and also for other presumably simple objects, like toilet brushes, which although it seems incredible, also carry their relevant instruction manual.

Imagine the concept of us that they will have in Ikea so that they have come to print this … pic.twitter.com/ydW9LVTzqZ – Henry Harper (@ahoramelodices) April 9, 2021

Perhaps if you are looking for a toilet brush the last option you have is to go to IKEA, but the Twitter user felt the need to buy one and when he opened the package he found the toilet brush, a container and a strange piece of paper that seemed to be an instruction manual.

Well, this tweet has gone viral due to the presence of an instruction manual, quite clear and simple, on the installation of a toilet brush. On paper we have a step to install the toilet brush, and it is basically to remove it from the packaging, and insert it into the container. And with that we would have the utensil already installed.

If you work for a week in front of the public, you will see that the instructions are possibly even too complex for some. – ghostdancer (@ghostDancer_tt) April 10, 2021

The tweet went viral due to the “strange need” that the Swedish company has had to include an instruction manual for this simple action, seeing many users joke about the presence of an instruction manual imagining that perhaps there are people who do not know how to properly install a toilet brush.

Fuck! Thanks! Thanks! and a thousand more thanks! I was going crazy. The instructions did not come to me in my case and I have had a very screwed up time. Thank God that Saint Twitter has saved my life as usual, now I just need to decide where in the kitchen to place it – UrologoLoco (@urologoloco) April 9, 2021

Be that as it may, the presence of an instruction manual for such a simple article is curious, and the tweet already has more than 9000 likes for a few days.