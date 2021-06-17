Ikea fined over $ 1 million in France for spying on customers and workers



Information collected by Ikea executives included details about the people’s lifestyles and any prior criminal convictions they had.

Ikea, the famous furniture and home goods store, will have to pay Є1.1 million euros (about $ 1.3 million) in fines and damages after a French court finds the company guilty of spying on workers.

Two former Ikea France executives, Jean-Louis Baillot and Jean-François Paris, were also fined for making an elaborate plan to gather information on hundreds of employees, job applicants and even clients over several years, all using private detectives and sources. police.

In addition to the € 50,000 fine (about $ 59,585), the group’s former head, Jean-Louis Baillot, received a two-year prison term..

On the other hand, the former head of risk management at Ikea, Jean-François Paris, also accused of being in the espionage system, received a prison sentence of 18 months and a fine of € 10,000 euros (about $ 11,917 dollars), as reported by The Guardian.

These employees were found guilty of receiving personal data by fraudulent means, although the sentences were less severe than those requested by the prosecutors, who accused them of illegally conducting mass surveillance.

Court judges in the Parisian suburb of Versailles concluded that between 2009 and 2012 the French subsidiary of the Swedish furniture retailer used spy systems to detect the most disruptive people on its staff, particularly union members, in addition to gathering information about customers who were in dispute with the company. The information collected included details about the people’s lifestyle and any previous criminal convictions.

The case became known after the investigative media Le Canard Enchaîné and Mediapart discovered the espionage plan in 2012. After this, the magistrates began to investigate when the Force Ouvrière union filed a legal complaint.

During the trial, Baillot denied any wrongdoing. The man said he was shocked by the ruling and is now considering an appeal.

An Ikea spokesperson said: “Ikea takes the protection of the data of co-workers and customers very seriously. Ikea Retail France has strongly condemned the practices, apologized and implemented a major action plan to prevent this from happening again.. We will now review the court’s decision in detail and consider whether further action is necessary. “

Since these espionage revelations, the company has fired four executives and introduced a new code of conduct.

