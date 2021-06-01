IKEA brings its furniture rental subscription model to Spain from the hand of Rentchester

After your solar panels, now Ikea brings its furniture rental subscription model to Spain For individuals, although to find a LÖVBACKEN table or a KARMSUND mirror for rent you will not have to go to the website of the IKEA Swedish chain of stores. The service is part of a partnership with the Rentchester company and that is where we already see this active service.

Rentchester is a recently born company founded by two Spaniards based on the rental of furniture, as if it were a kind of “Netflix of furniture” and in a similar way to other services that already existed in other countries such as Fernish. With this agreement, IKEA products can now be rented through different subscription models according to the time of interest.

Rentchester for individuals, Rental for companies

At IKEA they communicated a couple of years ago that they would test furniture rental models in 30 countries, seeking (according to them) to adapt to new emerging needs and also with the intention of looking for more sustainable business models. This new service has probably derived from that which in Spain is put into operation at two levels.

On the one hand, as we have introduced, IKEA has partnered with Rentchester to offer a monthly furniture rental subscription service. Subscriptions range from one month to 36 months (month to month until the year and then jumped to 18, 24 and 36 months), so that the rental price of an item per month will be lower the longer we hire it.

Part of the IKEA catalog that is included in Rentchester.

We can select furniture independently or opt for room packs, although in this case the furniture may not be from IKEA and may belong to one of the other brands that Rentchester works with (with a variable price depending on the set). On the other hand, IKEA for Rental companies is the in-house service for companies and freelancers.

IKEA and Rentchester’s furniture rental subscription service maintains what the latter already offered while delivery, assembly and collection included. When the subscription is about to end, it can be extended, the collection requested or choose to buy them, the latter considering what has already been paid for the rental.

For now the service is available at Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Malaga, although according to La Información they plan to take it to the rest of Spain in the coming years. In Xataka we have contacted IKEA to be able to specify this information if possible, as well as more details, so we will update this article as soon as we have more information.