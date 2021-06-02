Ikea and Sonos present Symfonisk, a speaker box with WiFi

Already last April, the FCC advanced the development of an intriguing new addition to the IKEA-Sonos Symfonisk line, with a speaker hidden in a work of art. However, as The Verge now shares, it seems that the Swedish website itself has accidentally published the full product page of this still unpublished «Frame with WiFi speaker».

Although the page seems to have already been withdrawn, this did not prevent it from being registered in the WebArchive cache in addition to being captured by some users, showing us some of the main details of this product, such as its two black and white variants, a small part of its minimalist artistic design, its dimensions and size, and its final sale price, which will amount to $ 199.

According to its description, its use will be mainly that of a painting, being able to hang it, place it on the floor or lean it against a wall. Thus, although an explicit reference is made to a “picture frame”, it does not appear to be a digital or physical frame, without being able to alter the design itself as we please. Although as we can read, Symfonisk speaker box will feature “interchangeable fronts”, so there will be other designs available.

Regarding its functionality, the first thing that stands out is the mention and inclusion of a WiFi connectivity, which would rule out the Bluetooth connection for connectivity more focused on the smart home. And it is that in fact this speaker will have support for Airplay 2, giving you a way to play media directly from iPhones, iPads, and Macs; besides for Spotify Connect, being able to synchronize it with other speakers; and the Sonos mobile app, designed to control its main speakerphone functions.

Finally, we have also been able to know the dimensions and materials of the new Symfonisk complement, created in ABS plastic materials that will make it resistant as well as light, occupying a space of 22 inches high, 16 inches wide and 2 inches wide. depthapproximately 55 x 40 x 5 centimeters).

Unfortunately, not having stock at the time of being glimpsed, unfortunately we have not been able to know your estimated date of availability, which is expected to be shared by both companies in the coming days, now that the surprise of its presentation has been lost. In addition, the fact that a complete file has been added to the web catalog indicates that its availability could be imminent, as we saw in the case of its gaming line.