Ikea and Sonos join forces in a speaker in the shape of a square that you can hang on the wall | Technology

The Symfonisk family has a new member, Ikea and Sonos have just introduced a box-shaped speaker that comes with AirPlay 2 compatibility.

Ikea and Sonos have renewed the alliance they formed in 2019 to make speakers that blend into the home. The premise has led to the launch of teams with very characteristic designs and double functionalities: a speaker combined with a night lamp. But this time it has taken more to the decoration and the new equipment is in the shape of a painting.

There is not much to say in terms of design, it is a painting and it acts like one. This means that it is used to decorate and can be placed on the walls without any problem. As for the decoration, this will depend on the taste of the user. Ikea offers interchangeable fronts and therefore the design can change at any time. There are eleven different fronts and built in different materials.

Although the fronts are interchangeable, the general structure is not and that is why Ikea offers two finishes: white and black.. Of course, the connection cable to the electrical network will always be white. It is strange that they do not offer a black cable in the finish of that color, but it can always be hidden with a gutter.

Although it may seem completely new, in reality it is not. Energy Sistem have a practically identical device and it’s the Frame Speaker. It is true that the design is not as minimalist as that of Ikea and Sonos, but broadly the premise is the same: a box that serves as a speaker.

In addition, it is a connected speaker that can be linked together with the rest of the products in the Symfonisk range. Although it can also be used individually using the Sonos application and Apple users can connect using AirPlay 2. The bad news in terms of connectivity is that it does not have bluetooth.

The new Symfonisk will be available in Spain from July 15 of this year. The starting price of this box-shaped speaker from Ikea and Sonos is 199 euros. The interchangeable fronts will have a price of 16 euros per unit.