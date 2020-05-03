Author: Sofía Sánchez

Ikea has awakened in an unknown world.

The coronavirus has made the Swedish multinational aware that there are two things that are still far from digitization: food and furniture.

If the supermarket chains —with Mercadona, Carrefour and Dia in the lead— have forced the machine to try to meet the demand boom caused by confinement, Ikea has already started to think. And, if someone knows how to do it, it is he who got that, in the decoration of the home, the design and quality stop being at odds with the price.

“We have said goodbye to the omni-channel of a stroke and we have gone on to sell 100% online. The telephone channel is once again key: it no longer solves doubts but rather it accompanies assisted sales and home planning.” Mosiri Cabezas, director of Digital Strategy at Ikea, admitted a few days ago at a virtual meeting organized by IE Business School that COVID-19 forces to reinvent omnichannel —This delicate balance between physical and online stores— and gives logistics a capital importance, since the key now is not to sell but to deliver the product.

Not only that. We are entering an era in which the store experience will be another: “When we go to a point of sale, we will be much more demanding with the controls and the safety distance.”

Also our house will change. The space that, in Spain, we have only left dropper for a month, has climbed on our list of priorities. It is possible, according to Cabezas, that until in two years we have to stay home intermittently. Our temporary coworking is more than likely to become a frequent office if teleworking takes hold.

And, at Ikea, questions are asked. “The house is going to be a fundamental refuge; a place to order things, but also to cook or play sports … It will be a much more multidisciplinary space. And how do we cover all those needs?”

The person in charge of opening the digital world to the company founded by Ingvar Kamprad in 1943 anticipates that, in one way or another, they will have to. And Spanish talent could help, since, since 2017, Ikea works with the American startup Ori Systems, founded by the Basque engineer Hasier Larrea, as reported by El País.

Both have developed a collection of robotic furniture called Rognan — with Swedish design and Ori technology. As Seana Strawn, Product Manager at Ikea, said in her presentation in June 2019: “We know that one of the biggest challenges at home is storage and finding space for all the activities you want to do there. Above all, in big cities. And we wanted to change that. “

Adapting to the new times will also mean for the Swedish chain “be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, distributing our products according to the needs of each area and with constant contact with customers “, in the opinion of Cabezas.

Since the government decreed the state of alarm in mid-March, Ikea stores have been closed. The online service is available, like the telephone channel, although the group warns that delivery times may be delayed. Deliveries of merchandise to your home are left at the customer’s door and Installation and assembly services have been postponed in all the markets where it is present. The telephone channel, meanwhile, serves customers every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The lessons of the ‘invisible world’

In the times of the coronavirus, the work of many anonymous heroes invites us to think. And the effort of some companies, which provide services and do not sell glamorous products, is revealing.

“This period is making us appreciate infrastructures and learn from the invisible world. From highly motivated organizations and defined processes where everyone knows what to do. Organizations prepared to take action and disinfect a hotel. How do we transfer that to companies like Ikea or El Corte Inglés? “asked Cabezas, who worked for almost 20 years at Telefónica.

Ikea, who came to Spain in 1996 and billed $ 1.6 billion last year – his fiscal year ends in August – in the country, he is a mirror of the personality of the inhabitants of Småland, the Swedish region in which he was born. Savings, efficiency and innovation. Now pandemic proof.

