II Edition of the great cycling festival La Mussara 24 hours in Montmeló

07/12/2021 at 5:05 PM CEST

Sport.es

Mussara 24h started its second edition filling the emblematic boxes of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with bicycles. The usual trucks, wheels and mechanics of great days of Moto GP or Formula 1 gave way yesterday at group of companions that started, depending on the category chosen, a 6h, 12h or 24h day rolling without interruptions.

At 4:00 p.m. the first of the categories ended, dominated by the teams of the Lloret Cycling Club, who achieved the first two positions getting add a total of 48 and 46 laps to the track. In addition, they especially highlighted the MASSI TACTIC women’s team, which showed a great sporting level, becoming one of the teams that added the most laps throughout the 6 hours.

The pace continued throughout the afternoon, with the remaining two categories: the 12 hours, than with the overwhelming victory of the Ettix team and midnight, which ended this morning at 10 o’clock. The winning team of Mussara 24h has been Eastern Watts, made up of 8 components from all over Spain. With this victory, they prevail for the second time in Mussara 24h after winning in 2019. Eastern Watts have ended their participation completing a total of 194 laps, a figure that represents a new record for the event.

Throughout the 24 hours we have seen faces known as one of the great names of triathlon, Marcel zamora, who went up to the podium with his team made up of 4 components in the 12-hour category. Likewise, the athlete and personal trainer Miriam Garcia, the humorist Javi sancho, the coach of FC Andorra Eder Sarabia or the influencer Jose Maria Lopez They did not want to miss the great cycling festival.

The Anticovid protocols that have taken place since last Friday, when the participants picked up their numbers, until the end of the event, have been carried out normally.

La Mussara 24h closes a new edition with a great taste in the mouth, a fact that the organization values ​​very positively for future editions. After Mussara 24h the organization begins the countdown to the prestigious Mussara Reus, which will take place on October 31