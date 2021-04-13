IHS Towers Announces Further Expansion in Latin America with the Acquisition of Centennial Towers

One of the largest independent telecommunications infrastructure operators in the world reinforces its experience in emerging markets with an agreement in Latin America

IHS Holding Limited (“IHS Towers”), one of the world’s largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure by number of transmission towers, has acquired the operations of Centennial Towers in Colombia and Brazil.

This latest transaction, which involves the incorporation of 602 towers in Brazil and 217 in Colombia and which reinforces the position and core competencies of IHS Towers in both markets, occurs shortly after the acquisition of Skysites in Brazil and demonstrates the commitment of the company with business expansion in both countries. Centennial Towers has extensive experience in offering mobile network operators a wide range of infrastructure solutions: custom built towers, roofs, distributed antenna systems, small cells, and site placement and rental.

These recent acquisitions underscore and demonstrate IHS Towers’ consistent growth strategy and confirm its track record of excellence, proven by 20 years of positive results, in telecommunications infrastructure in emerging markets. IHS Towers has developed complete ecosystems from its towers – green energy, backhauling, monitoring and active equipment – that will be deployed in new markets in Latin America. This latest acquisition will further enhance the services and products offered to IHS Towers customers and ensure that the company is well positioned to support the upcoming 5G rollout, offering customers new locations for signal transmission and distribution, as well as support. for the installation of fiber optic cables.

Sam Darwish, Chairman of the IHS Board of Directors and Group CEO, stated: “Following the recent acquisition of Skysites in Brazil, I am pleased to announce the acquisition of a third transmission tower operator in Latin America. The addition of Centennial Towers operations in Colombia and Brazil expands our portfolio in this geographic region and will further strengthen the extensive know-how and the wide range of solutions that we can offer to current and potential clients in these markets. presence building on the positive results that began with our entry into the region last year and made possible through the acquisition of Cell Site Solutions. “

Steven Moskowitz, CEO of Centennial Towers, added: “We are pleased to have closed this transaction with IHS Towers, which has recognized the uniqueness of Centennial’s diverse assets in these two countries, poised to achieve high levels of growth through strategic locations and the construction of quality facilities. Centennial’s robust management information systems and the trusting relationships it has built with its clients will help IHS Towers significantly expand its presence and growth through placement agreements in Latin America in the coming years. “

About IHS: IHS is one of the world’s largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure by number of transmission towers, with more than 29,700 towers in nine markets. IHS continues to grow and develop current locations and offerings in Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, and Zambia. For more information, email communications@ihstowers.com or visit www.ihstowers.com.

About Centennial Towers: Centennial Towers is an owner, operator and developer of wireless communications towers in Latin America, with operations in Mexico that currently consist of approximately 800 towers. For more information, visit www.centennialsites.com

