Viral IHOP host on TiKTok for not recognizing Adam Sandler. The girl did not recognize the comedian when he asked her for a table at the IHOP on Long Island.

The 17-year-old girl posted the IHOP security video on TikTok where she is seen talking to the 54-year-old actor, who was wearing a mask. Adam Sandler was with his daughter, and when the actor asked for a table, the hostess told him to wait 30 minutes. The Saturday Night Live star refused to wait and left the venue. The video was published this Monday, April 26.

The young woman did not realize that it was Adam Sandler (maybe there were no tables where she was going to sit him, right?), And she put in her video that please come back, and she put on a clown filter.

In her clip, she wrote: “Not realizing it was Adam Sandler and telling him he had to wait 30 minutes and him leaving because he wasn’t going to wait 30 minutes to (eat at) IHOP” The video has more than 2 million likes, and more than 170 thousand comments.

The young woman said two days later that she did not recognize the comedian because he had a beard, and she had never seen him like that with a beard, and he also wore a mask. Sandler’s representative confirmed to HuffPost that he was indeed the Happy Gilmore actor in the video.

The hostess later told the New York Post that it wasn’t until another customer came in 15 minutes later and said ‘Adam Sandler was out’ that she realized she had “talked to Adam Sandler!”

I find it funny that they say that she by “accident did not let Adam Sandler in” (so says the head of US). There were no tables! Hello! Where was I going to sit him? Anyways, IHOP Host viral on TikTok for not recognizing Adam Sandler.

LOL! Don’t kill me, please?

