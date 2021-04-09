iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: List of Nominees

Getty Check out the full list of nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Radio station iHeartRadio released the full list of nominees for the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The major awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The eighth edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast fully live on FOX on May 27 starting at 8:00 PM ET.

So far, iHeartRadio has not released the name of the host of the gala honoring the best in the music industry.

This year’s list of nominees is led by Canadian singer The Weeknd with a total of eight nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with seven nominations respectively.

Ozuna, Maluma, J Balvin, Karol G, Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro are some of the Spanish-speaking personalities that are nominated in the Latin music categories.

Fans of the multiple artists nominated for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards can vote via the iHeartRadio.com/awards website.

Complete list of nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd “Circles” – Post Malone “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Dua Lipa Megan Thee Stallion Taylor Swift

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles Justin Bieber Post Malone Roddy Ricch The Weeknd

BEST DUO / GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS Dan + Shay Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 twenty one pilots

BEST COLLABORATION

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth “Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

BEST NEW POP ARTIST

24kGoldn blackbear Doja Cat JP Saxe Pop Smoke

ALTERNATIVE ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bang!” – AJR “Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish “Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AJR All Time Low Billie Eilish Cage the Elephant twenty one pilots

BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST / ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Ashe Dayglow Powfu Royal & The Serpent Wallows

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless “Patience” – Chris Cornell “Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters “Shot In The Dark” – AC / DC “Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AC / DC Five Finger Death Punch Ozzy Osbourne Shinedown The Pretty Reckless

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett “Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani “One Margarita” – Luke Bryan “The Bones” – Maren Morris

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton Luke Bryan Luke Combs Maren Morris Thomas Rhett

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Ashley McBryde Gabby Barrett HARDY Ingrid Andress Jameson Rodgers

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK “ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee “Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Roses” (Imanbek Remix ) – SAINt JHN

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anabel Englund Diplo Marshmello Surf Table Tiësto

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé “The Box” – Roddy Ricch

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby Lil Baby Megan Thee Stallion Pop Smoke Roddy Ricch

BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST

Jack Harlow Moneybagg Yo Pop Smoke Rod Wave Roddy Ricch

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

“BS” – Jhené Aiko featuring HER “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna “Playing Games” – Summer Walker “Slide” – HER featuring YG

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown HER Jhené Aiko Snoh ​​Aalegra Summer Walker

BEST NEW R&B ARTIST

Chloe x Halle Lonr. Mahalia Skip Marley Snoh ​​Aalegra

LATINO POP / REGGAETON SONG OF THE YEAR

“Caramelo” – Ozuna “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Hawaii” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

LATINO / REGGAETON POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny J Balvin Karol G Maluma Ozuna

BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST

Chesca Jay Wheeler Natanael Cano Neto Bernal Rauw Alejandro

REGIONAL MEXICAN SONG OF THE YEAR

“Word Of Man” – The Ghost “I Forgotten” – Christian Nodal “Only You” – Caliber 50 “I Would Choose You Again” – Caliber 50 “I No Longer Come Back With You” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Band Los Sebastianes Caliber 50 Christian Nodal Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey Gerardo Ortíz

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Andrew Watt Dr Luke Frank Dukes Louis Bell Max Martin

COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

Ali Tamposi Amy Allen Ashley Gorley Dan Nigro Finneas

BEST LETTER (VOTED CATEGORY ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

“Adore You” – Harry Styles “Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd “cardigan” – Taylor Swift “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth “If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels “Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

BEST COVER SONG (CATEGORY VOTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo Cover “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes Cover “Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith Cover “Heart Of Glass ”(Blondie) – Miley Cyrus ‘Version” Juice “(Lizzo) – Harry Styles’ Version

BEST FANS ‘ARMY’ (CATEGORY VOTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

#Agnation – Agnez Mo #Arianators – Ariana Grande #Beliebers – Justin Bieber #BLINK – BLACKPINK #BTSARMY – BTS #Harries – Harry Styles #Limelights – Why Don’t We #Louies – Louis Tomlinson #MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes #NCTzens – NCT 127 #Selenators – Selena Gomez #Swifties – Taylor Swift

BEST MUSICAL VIDEO (CATEGORY VOTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa “Dynamite” – BTS “Hawaii” – Maluma “How You Like That” – BLACKPINK “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles “Yummy” – Justin Bieber

STAR OF SOCIAL NETWORKS AWARD (VOTED CATEGORY IN SOCIAL NETWORKS)

Dixie D’Amelio Jaden Hossler LILHUDDY Nessa Barrett Olivia Rodrigo Tate McRae

FAVORITE CHOREOGRAPHY OF A MUSICAL VIDEO (VOTED CATEGORY ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

BTS – Son Sung Deuk “34 + 35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson “Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon “Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami “Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna “Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson “Say So” (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown WAP ”(Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight“ Bop ”(DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR (CATEGORY VOTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA)

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd “Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion “Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo “Say So” – Doja Cat “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

