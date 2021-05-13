Igualada and Banyoles conclude their confrontation at Les Comes without goals (0-0)

05/12/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

The match held this Wednesday at the Les Comes and who faced the Equalizer and to Banyoles it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Equalizer wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the CF Peralada by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Banyoles I came from beating 1-2 at home at Santfeliuenc in the last match played. After the game, the Igualadean team was in ninth position, while the Banyoles, meanwhile, is seventh at the end of the duel.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half both the Equalizer and the Banyoles they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The referee showed a yellow card to Equalizer (Mouleta), while the visiting team did not see any.

At the moment, the Equalizer is left with 16 points and the Banyoles with 22 points.

Data sheetEqualizer:Romans, Mouleta, Bernat, Pedro (Sergio Álvarez, min.60), Adrián Gimeno, Martí, Ortiz, Joel Huertas (Genis Cargol, min.70), Miguel Ángel Luque, Jhoseppy and Arnau CuadrasBanyoles:Martí, Quimo, Marc Roura, Pimentel, Gispert, Venzal, Bargalló, Monchi, Guell, Congost and Ivan TorreblancaStadium:Les ComesGoals:0-0