The General Price-Market Index (IGP-M) started to fall 0.32% in the first preview of May, after rising 1.05% in the same period of the previous month, reflecting the cooling of fuel and food prices in through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported on Tuesday that the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which accounts for 60% of the IGP-M, started to decline 0.35% in the period, compared to an increase of 1.43 % in the previous month.

Finished Goods intensified the fall to 0.41% in May, with the fresh food subgroup retreating 0.53%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which weighs 30% in the general index, had a 0.46% drop in the first preview of May, after rising 0.33% in the same period in April.

The group had deflation in the period of 2.41%, with a decrease of 7.98% in gasoline, while Food slowed the increase to 0.44%.

“The drop in the rate of the food group in the IPA, which went from 1.86% to -0.24%, will sustain the continuity of the slowdown in food prices in the IPC”, explained in a note André Braz, coordinator of the Price Indices .

“Such movements, added to the observed drop in fuel prices in the IPA and IPC, contributed significantly to the result of the IGP-M in the first preview of May.”

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) registered an increase of 0.18% in the first preview of May, against an increase of 0.16% previously.

The IGP-M is used as a reference for the correction of contract values, such as property rental.

