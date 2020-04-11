As reported from the developer:

Igorrr announces the new dates for his tour presentation “Spirituality and Distortion”. It will be on February 4 and 5, in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​when we can finally see the French artist presenting his new album. Due to scheduling reasons, DRUMCORPS will now accompany him on this tour, keeping OTTO VON SCHIRACH on the line up.

Baroque music, breakcore, trip hop, death metal … a whole amalgam of sounds combined explosively. That is Igorrr.

DRUMCORPS is Aaron Specter, an American who will make you sweat with his electronic jungle full of hardcore sounds, punk and drum & bass.

OTTO VON SCHIRACH puts the finishing touch to this, anything but conventional, poster. His proposal between the electronic and the comic will serve to warm the atmosphere and prepare those present for what awaits them throughout that night.

The new dates are:

February 4, Madrid @ Shoko

February 5, Barcelona @ Salamandra

Tickets already purchased will be perfectly valid for the new dates, however you can request a return if you wish.

