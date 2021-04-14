Igor the Russian was in a drunken state and was armed when he was detained by the Civil Guard

Norbert Feher, aka Igor the Russian, threw a BAC of 0.47 milligrams per liter of exhaled air, according to the testimony of the arresting officer. “I asked him if he had drunk and he said yes,” declared the Civil Guard at the trial session held this Wednesday at the Teruel Court.

It is a value with which a citizen could receive a fine of 500 euros and 4 points in a road alcohol test. In addition, the alleged perpetrator of the triple crime of Andorra he was armed at the time of his arrestAccording to the civil guards who found him at dawn on December 15, 2017, very calm, lying on the ground, in good physical condition, hours after ending the life of rancher José Luis Iranzo and agents Víctor Romero and Víctor Jesús Caballero. He had a loaded pistol, ready to be fired.

The agents who carried out the arrest, belonging to the Castellón Information Group, and who appeared this Wednesday in the jury trial, have stated that Feher was very calm and in good health.

Igor ‘The Russian’ had shot at 6.30 p.m. on December 14 Jose Luis Iranzo, when the farmer approached his property, the ‘Mas del Saso’. He then seized his vehicle, a Mitsubishi pick-up, with which he fled in the direction of ‘Mas del Zumino’, where he had his lair. In this place, a quarter of an hour later, he fired with two pistols, killing the two Benemérita agents who were going to identify the vehicle, and took their regulation weapons and other effects. Both masses are linked by a path.

Later, Feher left the place in the aforementioned vehicle, but had an accident, and the pick-up was overturned in the ditch, on the A-226, between Cantavieja and Mirambel. The Civil Guard had already established the device to close and search for the perpetrator of the deaths.

The wrecked car next to a backpack

Around 2.45 hours, they arrived at the scene of the accident Castellón agents, who were nearby when they received the notice that there was a crashed car and that it might be related to what had happened, so they acted with caution. They first saw the wrecked car and, about 500 meters away, a backpack, other packages, a bicycle, and also a person next to an oak.

Igor ‘The Russian’ was lying face down, his head cocked. He had a Smith & Wesson pistol under his neck, with a round inside, ready to be fired; a belt and one of the pistols of one of the agents he had killed and, on the chest, a large machete with a leather sheath. “When we approached, he saw the light of the flashlight, raised his head and looked at us,” said the witness.

“We did not give him the option to do anything against us, we lifted him off the ground, we put the shackles on him, we searched him, we put him in the car and we read him his rights.” Has added: “Did not answer us To the three or four questions we asked him, he did not resist arrest either, “he added. The area was then cordoned off, and the detainee was transferred.

Another firearm in a corral

The owner of a corral del ‘More from Zumino‘, where Feher had to hide and spend some nights, has declared that there was no lock on the door, since it is an abandoned corral. Located between Albalate and Andorra, from there you can perfectly see the mass of the Iranzo. The owner has said that he was unaware of anyone hanging around the property and that he did not know anything until the crime occurred.

On some stone stairs that lead to a haystack, where Igor ‘The Russian’ slept, on February 2, 2018, the Civil Guard found a Beretta pistol, along with numerous empty beer cans. The owner of the corral has denied that the gun was his.