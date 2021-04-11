‘Igor the Russian’ attacks four officials with a tile after refusing to leave the cell in Palencia

The Professional Association of Prison Officials (APFP), an exclusive union in the prison field, has reported a new aggression of the inmate NF, known as Igor the Russian, to four officials of the Dueñas Penitentiary (Palencia) with a tile after refusing to leave their cell to be tried this Monday as a confessed author for the triple murder that occurred in the municipality of Andorra in 2017.

The inmate, classified as extremely dangerous and with a long history of regimental incidents, he refused this morning to voluntarily leave his cell to be taken to court.

Faced with this attitude, as reported by (APFP) through a statement, the heads of the Service appear in the department to convince him to leave the cell peacefully without success and with the threat of the inmate that if an official entered to remove him I would kill him”, since their deaths “are free”.

At 9.15 am, the heads of the Service and a large contingent of officials equipped with the intervention equipment, proceeded to enter the cell, at which time lunges at them with a sharp piece of tile and manages to attack four of them. After a great struggle, they manage to reduce it with the “minimum necessary force” and transfer him to the revenue department to proceed with his driving.

Officials have had to be attended by medical services of different bruises and have gone to the emergency room to assess their injuries.

“The professionalism of the officials has avoided a tragedy, but every day it becomes clearer that it is a matter of time before this happens, and that both the general secretary of Penitentiary Institutions and the Ministry of the Interior are not making the slightest effort to try to avoid it, “adds the union.

APFP claims to the Ministry of the Interior the recognition of prison workers as agents of the authority, the adaptation of the coercive means to the 21st century with the approval of tasers and an increase in the workforce to adjust them to the real needs of the penitentiary centers to reduce the aggressions suffered by prison workers, as well as a salary update with salary equalization with colleagues in Catalonia, they conclude.