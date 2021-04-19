Ignoring Bitcoin could be a serious mistake by the United States

At the beginning of last week the republished leader, Kevin McCarthy, was interviewed by CNBC where he warned about how dangerous the fact that the United States ignores Bitcoin (BTC) can be.

America could be left behind

For those unfamiliar, Congressman McCarthy serves California’s 23rd District and is currently the Republican leader in the United States House of Representatives.

During the interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, the United States Congressman was asked if he believed that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had a ‘good knowledge of digital currencies or Bitcoin. ».

“They tried to ignore it to make it go away. Jamie Dimon will tell you that,” says @GOPLeader on #bitcoin. “This is something that those who regulate, those who are in government that make policy better start understanding what it means for the future.” #btc pic.twitter.com/pO2eVbxLff – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 13, 2021

In this sense, McCarthy assured that both officials had tried to ignore BTC so that it disappeared.

Ignoring Bitcoin won’t make it go away

It is worth noting that neither the President of the FED nor the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States have become accustomed to BTC and, much less, have they observed its potential. In fact, a few weeks ago Powell claimed that cryptocurrencies in general are “vehicles for speculation.”

Also, in January, Janet Yellen highlighted the need to reduce the use of cryptocurrencies as part of the effort against money laundering.

However, private opinions aside, the fact that the United States seems to be lagging behind when it comes to cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, is a reality.

In this way, McCarthy assured that Bitcoin will be part of the future and, therefore, “they should not ignore it. Not only should they learn more about it, but the base will continue to grow. This is something that those who regulate, those who are in government that makes policy, should begin to understand what it means for the future because other countries are moving forward, especially China.

In this sense, it is not the first time that it has been discussed how worrying it is that the United States has not yet adopted a position on the crypto market, especially on Bitcoin. These concerns in particular are aggravated as other countries advance on these topics.

“I don’t want the United States to be left behind. I want the next century to be ours. So I want to look forward, not back, and not have my head in the sand, “concluded the legislator. Will the United States Continue to Ignore Bitcoin?

Did you like the content? Share it

Related