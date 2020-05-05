During yesterday several office applications available for our iPhone or iPad were updated with news that, although they may seem small, bring significant improvements. We mainly talk about Microsoft Outlook, the email client and Google Drive, the file management app.

Microsoft Outlook: Ignore conversation

The latest update to the Outlook mail client, Microsoft Outlook, brings us an interesting novelty: the ability to ignore a conversation. When we talk about conversation we talk about the entire chain of emails including all their responses as long as they have the same subject. With this new function we can silence responses to everyone to a specific email.

Microsoft describes the functionality in the following terms:

Tired of that company-wide email that everyone keeps responding to? We also. Stay focused on what’s important, get email and all future responses out of your inbox and take it directly to deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature.

A function that, while we already found in the Mail app, which is available on all Apple devices, will undoubtedly be welcomed by many users who check email through the Microsoft app.

Google Drive: Code and Face ID

Google Drive, the app that allows us to interact with the storage that Google offers with its accounts, has also received a small but interesting novelty. In this version the app allows us lock your content with a password that we can then use Face ID to enter.

In addition, thanks to the Privacy screen function, the content of the app will not appear when we see the apps in our multitasking. We can adjust the time lapse between leaving the app and it is blocked. By default, the span is 0, that is, it is blocked immediately, but we can choose between 10 seconds, one minute or 10 minutes.

As users it is clear that these little details can make an important difference. It is appreciated that, little by little, they are adding functions and polishing the different apps.

Share



Some office apps are updated: Ignore messages in Outlook and Face ID in Google Drive