The communicator Javier Alatorre became Twitter Mexico trend after recommending in his Azteca News newscast that “Ignore Hugo López-Gatell” around the figures on deaths from COVID-19 in the country.

Alatorre assured during the transmission of “Hechos Noche” that the conferences and figures of the national undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion they became irrelevant.

“As every night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on # Covid_19 in Mexico. But his figures and his lectures have already become irrelevant. What’s more, we say it with all his words, no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell, “said the driver completely live and on the national public channel.

The driver revealed that it was Gatell himself who allegedly accepted his falsehoods during an interview with The Wall Street Journal and which has already lost the confidence of different governors throughout the Republic.

“Governors denied the figures of the undersecretary of health and even López-Gatell himself fell flat on his face in an interview with The Wall Street Journal and accepted his falsehoods. The complaints and total loss of confidence were externalized by the Governor of Baja CaliforniaJaime Bonilla ”, Alatorre assured.

These words they were published minutes later by Azteca Noticias’ Twitter account, where the request of Javier Alatorre was textually tweeted along with the video of the controversial statements.

The capsule that was presented immediately were Bonilla’s words against the epidemiological experts of the Ministry of Health, with which revealed to have provided fully updated figures, but are not reported by Gatell.

“It is not a matter of updating, it’s a matter of telling the truth. I ask the experts who make the information, experts in quotes, why they are reporting information that is not real. As governor, I am going to demand that you give the truthful information of Baja California, ”said the governor.

Through social networks, the real debate began, where the least were in favor of Alatorre, while the majority accused the television station of irresponsible and even asked that those responsible for the broadcast “Were accused of putting the population at risk”.

These were some of tweets that appeared during the night, when the name of the presented and the television they became the first places of trends at the national level:

Other personalities from politics or journalism also joined the debate. Senator Citlalli Hernández, for her part, pointed out Jaime Bonilla between the “‘allies’ that is a risk for transformation”, in addition to labeling Alatorre’s call as serious and irresponsible.

Until now there is no response or official positions by Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell or President Andrés Manuel López Obrador through their social networks or verified online channels.