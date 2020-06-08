With masks, they try to maintain physical distance between them as much as possible

A small number of mechanics today started the engine of the Mercedes W09

It is the car that Bottas and Hamilton will test in this week’s test

The mechanics of the Mercedes team have started the engine of the W09, in preparation for their Silverstone test, and thanks to this we have known the protocol of the team for the post-David-19 era: mask and physical distance.

The new normality leaves us images that never cease to amaze us. After attending the premieres of other sports, Formula 1 gradually returns. The first step was the reopening of factories and the second is the tests carried out by the teams to remember how they worked after months of slowdown.

Mercedes has selected this Tuesday and Wednesday to give Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton time to shoot, respectively. Today the team has shared a video in which a small number of personnel can be seen working on the ignition of the 2018 W09, in the Brackley factory, to have it ready for testing.

“‘The sound of an F1 engine rumbles at the factory again! Listen to the power-up of the W09, which comes to life, for this week’s team test protocol at Silverstone,” the team shared on their account. Twitter official.

The sound of an @ F1 engine rumbles through the factory again!

As you can see, all employees wear a mask and try to maintain the physical distance between them recommended by the World Health Organization to avoid covid-19 infections.

This week’s double test will serve Bottas and Hamilton to recover sensations behind the wheel that they are not able to obtain thanks to the simulator and also as training for the team, which will need to be ready to face a very intense schedule.

Surely this group of mechanics is one of those who will send Mercedes to the Red Bull Ring for the first two races of the World Cup.

