Ignacio Pichardo Pagaza, former governor of the Mexico state (1989-1993), died this Tuesday in a private hospital in Mexico City, according to a message from Manlio Fabio Beltrones posted on his Twitter account.

Born in the municipality of Toluca, Pichardo Pagaza was graduated from the Law degree by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), and with a master’s degree in Administration and Public Finance from the London School of Economics, From United Kingdom. He began his broad political career as a local deputy in the State of Mexico in the mid-1970s.

He held the positions of secretary general of the state government during the administration of Carlos Hank González (1969-1975). He also served as a federal deputy, where he chaired the Programming, Budget and Public Account Commission of San Lázaro.

He was also secretary of the General Comptroller of the Federation from February 1987 to November 1988, during the Administration of Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado. He was also the holder of the Federal Office of the Consumer (PROFECO), from 1988 to 1989, in the sexeniode Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

In addition, the Mexican politician was the holder of the Secretary of Energy (SENER) during the first year of government of Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León.

His last charge was as ambassador of Mexico in Spain and in the Netherlands. He was the father of the former federal deputy, José Ignacio Pichardo Lechuga.

