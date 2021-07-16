Ignacio Mier Velazco repeats as coordinator of morenistas

MEXICO CITY.

The elected federal deputies and those who repeat in office for Morena, this afternoon re-elected Ignacio Mier Velazco as coordinator of the Parliamentary Group for the next legislature.

In a trap in which the former governor of Michoacán, Leonel Godoy, who obtained 19 votes, competed, the deputy of Puebla origin won the sympathy of 158 of his companions.

“With great responsibility and commitment I will assume the coordination of the deputies.

“I am sure that we will be the Legislature of the transformation and consolidation of this new stage of public life in Mexico,” he said at a press conference.

At the same meeting it was confirmed that Sergio Gutiérrez Luna will be the proposal of this party to preside over the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies in the first year of the LXV Legislature.

Mario Delgado, president of Morena affirmed that with this proposal his party would step aside so that another parliamentary group presides over the Political Coordination Board.

The parliamentary coordinator pointed out that Morena’s agenda will go through the three constitutional reforms that the President of the Republic has announced: first, sovereignty in electricity matters; the consolidation of the National Guard, and the political reform that ensures legality, transparency, certainty, maximum publicity and fairness in electoral contests.

“The electoral referee became one more player in the electoral processes. And Mexicans deserve that all the resources that are being allocated to consolidate democracy effectively guarantee the fulfillment of these fundamental premises for the democratic act, ”he said.

Also as pending, he recalled, is the approval of the regulatory law for the revocation of mandate

