Victor Ignacio Malcorra, former footballer of the Pumas of the UNAM, he could continue his career in the first division of Aztec soccer. And, recently, there was talk about a possible approach between the Argentine and Mazatlán FC with the intention of making it their luxury booster for the 2020 Apertura.

According to information from the Medio Tiempo portal, the offensive end could be the strong card in the team’s axis of attack directed by Francisco Palencia. The intention of the 32-year-old footballer is stay in Liga MXTherefore, I would not completely rule out reinforcing the Sinaloan squad.

Along with the assumption Mazatlan’s interest would be joined by that of Pachuca, an institution that would also try to sign him after remain as a free agent after leaving Pumas with more sorrows than glories.

Failure to reach an agreement to remain on the maximum national football circuit, Ignacio Malcorra could return to his native country where teams like Students of the Silver or Union of Santa Fe They have shown interest in taking over their services.

Malcorra arrived at Liga MX in July 2016 to defend the jacket of the Xolos. From this moment to date, the Argentine winger registers 15 scores and 24 assists in 162 games with the border and the university, respectively.