Ignacio Malcorra could leave the Atlas, Estudiantes de la Plata seeks his signing

The Red and Black of the Atlas could suffer the loss of Ignacio Malcorra for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, as the Argentine midfielder is intended by Silver students, Argentine Super League team.

According to information from journalist Nahuel Ferreira, “Nacho” Malcorra He ends his contract with the Rojinegros this summer and will become a free agent, so Estudiantes de la Plata could finally take over the 33-year-old Argentine player, as they have been looking for him for a couple of seasons.

Another point in favor of Estudiantes is that Malcorra would have the desire to return to the Argentine Super League after spending five years playing in Liga MX, with Xolos from Tijuana, Pumas from UNAM and Atlas.

“On June 30, Ignacio Malcorra will have the pass in his possession, last season he played in #Atlas of the #LigaMX, 37 games and scored 5 goals. From #EDLP they seek to close their arrival, they have wanted it for a long time, for now it is close, the midfielder wants to prioritize returning to the country. “

During the Clausura 2021, Ignacio Malcorra played a total of 17 games, 16 of them as a starter, accumulating a total of 1408 minutes in which he scored a score.

