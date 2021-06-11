Ignacio Beristaín assures that Canelo is benefited by the judges

Tremendous controversy arose again with the famous boxing coach, Ignacio “Nacho” Beristaín, against the reigning 168-pound world champion of the WBC, WBA and WBO, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, since it ensures that the tapatío is benefited by the judges in each fight.

In interview, Ignacio Beristaín, spoke again of Canelo and he didn’t say anything good about the reigning 168-pound champion. This makes their enmity grow even more.

“Don Nacho” asserted: “Canelo is not the best because the judges have benefited him “, leaving between seeing that their fights are fixed.

This is not the first time that “Don Nacho” He throws everything at his compatriot. In the past, the coach ensures that the boxing style of Canelo It is not the one that fans like.

For now, Canelo He hopes that the announcement of his next fight will be given, which could be in September against Caleb Plant.

