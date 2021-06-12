Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Roosevelt Roberts added to UFC Fight Night on August 21

After an intense debut in the Octagon, Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes already has his next fight defined. The lightweight will face Roosevelt roberts at UFC Fight Night on August 21.

The match was confirmed by CC Legaspi from ESPN Deportes the morning of this Saturday.

Bahamondes he will seek to obtain his first official victory inside the Octagon. After winning his contract in Contender Series, lost by split decision to John makdessi on UFC on ABC 2. The defeat ended a two-win streak. “The cage” stands out for its strong striking, with 8 wins for KO / TKO.

Roberts, it will try to end its unstable phase inside the octagon. In his last fight he was finished by Kevin Croom, but a positive for marijuana from his rival, changed the result to No Answer. Before that fight, it was finished by Jim miller on UFC on ESPN 11. Roosevelt Unlike Ignacio, noted for his strong grappling, with 5 wins by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night of August 21 will be held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

