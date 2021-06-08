Ignacio Ambriz would be “tied” with the Costa Rican National Team

After leaving his position as technical director of the Club León Esmeraldas at the end of Clausura 2021, Ignacio Ambriz would be ready to take on a new challenge and would be in command of the Costa Rican National Team.

According to information from Juan Carlos Ibarrarán, a journalist for W Deportes, “Nacho” Ambriz would have everything settled and would only be one signature away from becoming the new coach of the Tica National Team.

If it happens in the next few days, Ambriz would be making his debut in command of Costa Rica in the Gold Cup, which begins on July 10 and where the Central American team is in Group C.

“Ignacio Ambriz is nowhere near signing with the Costa Rican National Team to be the new coach. Everyone said, “after León, what will become of Nacho Ambriz?”

After three years at the helm of Club León, where he managed to be crowned Liga MX champion in the Apertura 2020, Ambriz would be working for the first time outside of Liga MX, in addition to being his first opportunity with a National Team.

