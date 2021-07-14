Ignacio Ambriz does not seek to silence his mouths on his arrival in Spanish football

The Mexican coach Ignacio Ambriz of SD Huesca of the second division of Spain, assured that he does not seek to silence mouths or demonstrate anything to anyone after his arrival to direct in the football of the old continent.

I do not come to shut up, I do not have to prove anything to anyone. They know little about us, they don’t watch our football much “, were the words of Ignacio Ambriz.

The Mexican technical director spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where he stressed that he does not seek to prove anything to anyone in his country, only to be able to do things well with his new club.

Ignacio Ambriz answered these questions after the strong criticism he has received from the Mexican media, for signing with a second division team after winning the Liga MX championship with Club León.

