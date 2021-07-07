Ignacio Ambriz affirms that he will not have any Mexican player in the team

Coach Ignacio Ambriz of SD Huesca de la Second division of Spanish football, affirmed that he will not have any Mexican player, as is rumored for his first season with team.

Some names have come up out there, I have not given any names or spoken to anyone. In truth I tell him honestly with no player “, were the words of Ignacio Ambriz.

The new coach of the Spanish team spoke at a press conference before traveling to Spain, where he made it clear that he does not have any Mexican player so far, as various media in Aztec lands have been speculating.

Ignacio Ambriz also spoke about the signing of José Juan Macías to the Getafe team of the Spanish League, assuring that he sees an encouraging future for him as he knows perfectly the conditions of this striker who he directed at Club León.

