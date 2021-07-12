Ignacia Michelson wears her rear in pure Playboy style

The model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, participant of the Acapulco Shore program, continues to make her love followers on social media, by showing off her rear with a photograph in the style of a Playboy bunny.

Playboy happy birthday “, was the message from Ignacia Michelson congratulating the popular magazine.

On this occasion, the controversial model shared this photograph of a bunny on Instagram, where she quickly added more than 110 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

Ignacia Michelson has become one of the most popular members of the MTV reality show, where she is currently participating in the eighth season with Karime Pindter and Jey Bazán.

