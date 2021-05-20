Ignacia Michelson surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a black swimsuit

The model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, participant of the program Acapulco shore, keep falling in love with your followers on social media, when sharing a flirty photograph in a black swimsuit.

Never behind always above. Good morning my beautiful people, we are already in the middle of the week “, was the message from Ignacia Michelson.

On this occasion, the controversial model shared this photo on her Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 140 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends.

Ignacia Michelson has become one of the most popular members of the MTV reality show, where she is currently participating in the eighth season with Karime Pindter and Jey Bazán.

