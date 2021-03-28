Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a hot red swimsuit

Model and influencer Nacha Michelson, a member of Acapulco shore, surprised all his followers by sharing a hot photograph, showing his tremendous figure in a red swimsuit.

On this occasion “Nacha” Michelson shared this photo on his official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 66 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his followers and friends.

Read: Cruz Azul: Sofía Schellemberg shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty photo in a cherry swimsuit

This controversial influencer who rose to fame for the reality show of the MTV chain in Mexico, has gained great popularity on social networks for her beauty and well-worked physique, which makes an impact with her publications.

Ignacia Michelson is a Chilean model and influencer, who has many followers in Mexico for her participation in Acapulco Shore, making a great friendship with Manelik González and Karime Pandter.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content