Ignacia Michelson shows off her great rear with a flirty photograph in a red swimsuit

The model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, participant of the program Acapulco shore, he boasted his rear to his followers on social media, sharing a flirty photograph in a red swimsuit.

Lying is the most fun a girl can do without taking off her clothes… but it’s better if you take them off “, was the message from Ignacia Michelson.

On this occasion, the controversial model shared this photo on her Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 170 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends.

Ignacia Michelson has become one of the most popular members of the MTV reality show, currently part of the eighth season and where she hit the blows in the last chapter with a new partner named Jacky.

